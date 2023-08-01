Darshana case: Absconding husband, in-laws surrender weeks after her suicide

Kalpetta: A man and his parents who were absconding after the suicide of his wife last month have surrendered before the police. Om Prakash, and his parents, Rishabharaj and Brahmily, surrendered before the Kambalakad police on Tuesday even as a search was on to trace their hideout.

A court had already denied bail for them after they were booked on charges, including abetment of suicide and domestic violence, etc.

Om Prakash's 32-year-old wife, Darshana, had killed herself by jumping into the river with her daughter Daksha after consuming pesticide on July 13. Darshana was five months pregnant at the time. Her spouse and his parents went into hiding soon after the incident. Darshana was the daughter of V G Vijayakumar and Vishalakshi of Vijayamandiram House, Cheengadi, in Kaniyampatta, in Wayanad district.

Darshana's parents have alleged that Om Prakash and family subjected their daughter to brutal physical and mental torture. The issues began within months of their marriage on October 23, 2016.

The domestic abuse allegedly began when the woman refused to hand over her gold ornaments to her husband for investing in a coffee powder business run by her father-in-law.