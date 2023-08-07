Anganwadi teacher held for stealing autistic child's gold chain

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 07, 2023 11:07 PM IST
The accused, Shobha Sajeev.

Alappuzha: An Anganwadi teacher was arrested in Veliyanad village of Kuttanad taluk here on Monday for allegedly stealing the gold chain of a five-year-old autistic child.

The Ramankari Police booked her for stealing the gold chain in Sehwag fashion weighing 10.250 gm from the body of the son of a Kumarankari native.

The accused, while stealing the chain, replaced it with a fake one in the same fashion around the neck of the child. The police registered the case on the complaint of the child's parent.

RELATED ARTICLES

During the investigation, it was revealed that Shobha Sajeev (49), the teacher at Anganwadi No. 94, Kumarankari, where the complainant's son was studying, participated in a conference at Kidangara on June 21.

That day, she visited an imitation jewellery store in Changanassery and purchased a fake gold chain in the Sehwag fashion and cut it there to the precise size of the original chain.

According to reports, on June 26, the accused removed the child's gold chain at the Anganwadi and replaced it with the fake chain. To allegedly cover up the theft, a gold cross on the original chain was placed on the duplicate one.

The accused is a native of Neelamperoor panchayat. She was arrested and produced before the court, which remanded her in judicial custody and send to the Mavelikkara sub-jail.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout