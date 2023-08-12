Kerala jolts Centre with textbook revision, reinstates chapters on Godse, Gujarat riots

Thiruvananthapuram: In a big move against the central government's decision to remove several chapters from NCERT textbooks, the Kerala government has decided to restore these chapters in the school syllabus.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, education minister V Sivankutty confirmed that chapters including Gujarat riots, the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi and India under Jawaharlal Nehru which were deleted from the NCERT syllabus will be included in the Kerala syllabus.



“Curriculum committee has discussed the centre's major deletions in the school syllabus and formed a sub-committee to examine it in detail. This committee has recommended teaching all these chapters in schools under the General Education Department in Kerala,” said the minister.

“ New textbooks are prepared with these chapters. Students will get the revised textbooks after the Onam holidays. The revised syllabus will be followed for examinations too,” he added.

A controversy erupted after the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) deleted lessons on the Gujarat riots, Mughal courts, emergency, the Naxalite movement, Charles Darwin's Theory of Evolution and several topics as part of syllabus rationalisation. This June, NCERT also removed the periodic table, democracy and sources of energy from class 10 textbooks.