Elderly woman dies in Kozhikode struck by loose tyre that came off lorry

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 18, 2023 10:43 AM IST Updated: August 18, 2023 12:28 PM IST
Photo: Representational/ File Image

Kozhikode: An elderly woman died after she was critically injured as a lorry's tyre that came off the vehicle hit her on Wednesday.

She succumbed while undergoing treatment at the government medical college hospital on Thursday.

Maruthoor Thekke Madathil Kalyanikkutty Brahmani Amma (64) lost her life after the accident near Lakshmi Narasimha Murthy Temple at Muthambi, near Koyilandy.

RELATED ARTICLES

The tyre on the left side of the lorry came apart and struck Kalyani who was almost 100 m away, a source said.

The lorry was carrying soil to the construction work underway at the bypass project site nearby.

Kalyani is survived by her son, Rajkumar.  

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout