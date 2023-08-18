Kozhikode: An elderly woman died after she was critically injured as a lorry's tyre that came off the vehicle hit her on Wednesday.

She succumbed while undergoing treatment at the government medical college hospital on Thursday.

Maruthoor Thekke Madathil Kalyanikkutty Brahmani Amma (64) lost her life after the accident near Lakshmi Narasimha Murthy Temple at Muthambi, near Koyilandy.

The tyre on the left side of the lorry came apart and struck Kalyani who was almost 100 m away, a source said.

The lorry was carrying soil to the construction work underway at the bypass project site nearby.

Kalyani is survived by her son, Rajkumar.