Thrissur private hospital accused of leaving surgical clip in 14-year-old's stomach

Thrissur: The family of a 14-year-old has alleged that Thrissur-based Daya Hospital left a surgical clip in the boy's stomach after surgery for appendicitis in June.

The Viyyur Police said they have registered a case based on a complaint and will investigate the matter.

According to the boy's mother Sajna Naseem, he was admitted to Daya Hospital on June 11 with severe stomach pain. The hospital authorities recommended surgery after preliminary examination and scans. The boy underwent an operation to remove the appendix on June 12 and was discharged the next day.

“But he felt very weak and vomited continuously. We put him on rest for three weeks, but there was hardly any improvement,” said Naseem.

She said the Daya Hospital suggested another surgery after further check-ups. “We got suspicious and took the boy to Amrita Hospital in Ernakulam. On July 27, they took X-Rays and suggested scans, which was when we got to know of the surgical clip left in my son's stomach by the Daya Hospital. On August 5, he underwent another surgery and the clip was removed,” Naseem said.

Meanwhile, the boy's family has alleged that Daya Hospital authorities misbehaved with them when they approached them this week.

When contacted, Dr VK Abdul Azeez, Managing Director of Daya Hospital, told Onmanorama that the issue has come to his notice. “The boy underwent surgery for appendicitis in our hospital only. His family came to the hospital on Wednesday and claimed that we made some mistakes during the surgery. We are still not clear what their complaint is about. Also, they haven’t given us any written complaints. However, they misbehaved with our employees. The doctor who carried out the surgery no longer works with us. So, we will have to look into the matter in detail,” he said.

Naseem has alleged that the Daya Hospital authorities were not cooperative. “They literally laughed at us saying such incidents are very normal. They actually played with my son’s life. He’s yet to recuperate from back-to-back surgeries. We have decided to fight against the Daya authorities until justice is delivered,” Naseem said.