'Lawyer Kuzhalnadan can't run a resort': Complaint lodged with Bar Council

Kochi: Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan who has been a strident critic of the Left Democratic Front Government over its alleged misdeeds is now fending off claims of tax evasion and money laundering arising from a property transaction in the Idukki district.

Now, the MLA, who is a successful lawyer, has been blamed for violating the rules of the Bar Council of Kerala.

A complaint was lodged against Muvattuppuzha MLA on Saturday for the alleged violation of the Bar Council rule which states that 'A person enrolled as a lawyer is not permitted to run a commercial enterprise'.



C K Sajeev, an office-bearer of the All-India Lawyers’ Union unit at the Ernakulam District Court, complained to the Kerala Bar Council against Kuzhalnadan for operating a resort in violation of its rules.



The property transaction which has come under a cloud was for the land on which a resort functions.



“Mathew Kuzhalnadan, who has enrolled as a lawyer under K/1609/2001 number, is operating a resort in the name of 'Kappithans Bugalow' in Idukki's Chinnakanal," states Sajeev's complaint.

"It has come to light that Mathew Kuzhalnadan, Tom Sabu and Tony Sabu have received a registration document for 'Kappithans Bungalow' from the Chinnakanal Gram Panchayat. The application for registration mentions that the resort is a partnership project. However, according to the Advocates' Act, 1961, a lawyer is prohibited from operating a commercial establishment as a partner or a single owner," the complaint further states.



A lawyer who has enrolled under Rule 47 of the Act is not permitted to engage in business activities. Kuzhalnadan has not received the resort licence in the name of a partnership firm. Therefore, the Bar Council should take action against him under the category of 'professional misconduct',” the complaint states.



Already, Vigilance has received a complaint over the property deal. It has commenced a preliminary inquiry and is awaiting a report on the resurvey of the land.



As is well-known, the Congress leader has angered the ruling establishment by flagging alleged corruption or violation of norms. The Chief Minister, especially, has been a target of his pointed accusations over a slew of scandals.

