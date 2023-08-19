Sarcasm rules Puthuppally bypoll campaign as leaders spar

Kottayam: Sarcasm was the predominant tone of political discourse in Puthuppally on Saturday as the rival Congress and CPM intensified their campaign for the September 5 bypoll which will elect the successor of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan was at his sarcastic best as he met the media at the Congress-led United Democratic Front’s election office at Pambady at noon. The Congress leader targetted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his Cabinet colleagues and BJP state chief K Surendran with sharp words. A few minutes later and a few metres away, it was the turn of CPM leader and Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan to counter some of Satheesan’s taunts.

Satheesan kept challenging Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to break his silence on a series of allegations against his government, including the illegal payment row involving his daughter Veena T. Responding to CPM leaders’ call for a debate on Puthuppally’s development, Satheesan said, “Look at who all are challenging us for a debate. It has been months since their supreme leader opened his mouth. He has already eared the nickname Akashavani Vijayan.” The Akashavani taunt was meant to refer to the chief minister’s alleged reluctance to respond to critical questions.

“The captain is coming to Puthuppally as a mere guest player,” Satheesan went on to say, taking a jibe at the CPM cadres hailing the chief minister as “captain”.

Responding to Surendran’s allegation that Satheesan was an agent of Pinarayi, the Congress leader said, “he might have felt it about himself when he pleaded with Pinarayi to rescue him from the Kodakara black money case.”

When pointed out that LDF ministers will be attending family meets of voters in Puthuppally as part of campaigning, Satheesan advised them to remain at a safe distance from the people. He said people fed up with price rise and tax hike would manhandle them.

Asked about this harsh criticism of Satheesan, Vasavan had a quick reply: “He must have said that from his own experience. LDF ministers have no reason to shy away from the people of Puthuppally.”

Vasavan alleged that the UDF was finding a sadistic pleasure when Centre neglects the genuine needs of Kerala.