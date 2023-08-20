Mahabali a socialist who saw all men as equal: Mammootty

Kochi: Actor Mammootty on Sunday urged the state government to take the initiative to turn Athachamayam into a prominent tagline of Kerala that attracts tourists.

Speaking after flagging off the Athachamayam procession in Tripunithura, Mammootty said: "Mahabali was a socialist who saw all men as equal. Likewise, Onam should always remain a celebration that unites people."

Mammootty pointed out that Onam is a celebration for Malayalis regardless of their name or faith.

"This is the first time I have been invited as a guest for Athachamyam celebrations. Before becoming the Mammootty you all are familiar with, I used to roam around Tripunithura watching the procession. What amazes me to this day is that its novelty and wonderment have not changed one bit as it offers something new every single time. Onam is a celebration for us irrespective of any concept or belief," said the actor.

And Athachamayam is a celebration of every Malayali's happiness, harmony and love. "Besides the procession, Athachamayam should become an even bigger celebration involving literary, musical and cultural workers. World-class art forms should be presented. That way, Athachamayam will become the tagline with which Kerala will be identified. The event will become our trademark. The government should take the initiative to make it a festival that attracts tourists," said Mammootty.

Heralding Onam festival



A colourful rally accompanied by floats and folk-dance performances marked the 'Athachamayam' celebrations, heralding the start of the 10-day 'Onam' festivities in Kerala, in Tripunithura on Sunday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the start of the festivities. The event was attended by many political leaders, besides actor Mammootty.

After lighting a lamp, Pinarayi said the secular nature of the celebrations should be upheld as it was done in the past when the erstwhile Kingdom of Kochi held the festivities.

Back then, Karingachira Kathanar, who represented the Christian community, Nettoor Thangal -- representing the Muslim community -- and Chembil Arayan, representing the fisher folk, along with the royal families, took part in Athachamayam celebrations.

A scene from the Athachamayam procession. Photo: Manorama

He said that the light and message of secularism, brotherhood and peace projected by Tripunithura, once the capital of the erstwhile Kingdom of Kochi, needs to spread across the country to counter the darkness of communalism, communal riots and casteism.

Pinarayi also said that the secular nature of Onam showed the unity of minds beyond caste, creed and religion.

Thousands, across all age groups and from all walks of life, turned up to watch the colourful procession lent a rhythmic touch by the 'chendamelam' and 'panchavadyam' performances by percussionists.

Various folk art forms like Theyyam, Kolkali, Mayilattam, Ammankudam, Pulikkali, and classical art forms like Kathakali added colour to the Athachamayam procession.

Many of those lined up along the procession route to witness the festivities told the media that rain, natural disasters and the pandemic had played spoilsport over the last few years and the rally could not be held properly.

In the days of kings, the Maharaja of Kochi used to participate in the procession from Tripunithura to the Vamanamoorthy temple at Thrikkakara.

According to legends, the festival is celebrated to welcome King Mahabali, whose spirit is believed to visit Kerala at the time of Onam to see his subjects.

(With PTI inputs)