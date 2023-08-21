Fisheries rescue four fishermen stuck in sea

Thrissur: The Fisheries Department on Monday rescued a boat and saved four fishermen on board. The boat named Satlas was stuck in the sea by noon after its engine stopped. The fishermen were then brought to the shore.

Satlas had left for the sea early morning on Monday from Azhikode and was later stranded in the sea on the northwest side of the estuary, about five nautical miles from the shore.

At around 2.30 pm, Azhikode fisheries station received the message that the boat was stuck in the sea. The rescue operation was carried out on the instructions of the assistant director of fisheries, MF Paul and Marine enforcement officers, VM Shaibu and VN Prashanth Kumar. The boat belonged to a man named Satlas from Thiruvananthapuram.