Speaker's Onasadya flops; over 500 left famished as caterer runs out of food

Thiruvananthapuram: The food for Onasadya arranged by the Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker for the Assembly employees turned out to be grossly inadequate and could be served only to half the people invited for the event.

Speaker A N Shamseer and the personal staff waited for 20 minutes but could not get the sadya. Finally, the Speaker and his team returned after having just payasam and plantain.

The Onasadya, which was arranged for 1,300 people on Thursday, got over when served to only 800 people.

During the previous years, Onam celebrations were organised in the Assembly by collecting money from the employees themselves. However, this time, the Speaker decided to conduct the Onam sadya at the expense of the Government. A quotation was called to give Onam sadya to 1,300 people. The quotation was awarded to a catering agency located at Muthiyavila in Kattakada which quoted the lowest amount.

The feast was served in a hall with a seating capacity of 400 people. Everyone in the first leg got the feast. However, the vessels became empty when half of the people in the second leg were served the meal. It was at this time that the Speaker and his team arrived. Though the chairs were arranged for them and the plantain leaves were laid, the sadya did not arrive even after 20 minutes. Then, the payasam and the plantain were brought to them after taking it from who were having the feast.

After having both, the Speaker and his team left the hall. Rice and a few curries were arranged somehow for the rest of the people who waited on the second leg. With that, the Onasadya came to an end.

Around 500 people who waited outside went to the Indian Coffee House and other eateries to satisfy their hunger. Many who were expecting to have a feast ate parotta and chapatis and left the place. Since the Onasadya was arranged, there was limited food in the Coffee House as well. So those last few who arrived late did not get food from there either.

The Speaker has ordered an inquiry into the disruption of the feast. The Onam celebrations were organised for the Assembly employees, Watch and Ward, and the contractual employees in charge of e-Sabha. Cultural competitions and Athapookalam competitions were also held.