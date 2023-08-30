'Maveli' from Saudi makes heads turn in Malappuram

Malappuram: A ‘Maveli’ at a private Ayurveda hospital at Manjeri here has gone on viral on social media. A patient from Saudi Arabia has adorned the attire of Maveli in the Onam function of the hospital and the video he posted on his social media platform has brought accolades from the Middle East. Damam-based businessman, Jaber Saeed AlMarri surprised everyone as Maveli in the Onam celebration at the hospital.



Hospital management informed that Jaber has taken the initiative to don the costume of Maveli during the celebration. He was very much interested in adorning the attire of the Kerala king. Jaber enjoyed being in the crowd and being part of the celebration.

“Though we are organising the Onam celebrations every season it was our first experience a person from outside India dressing up like Maveli. Jaber Saeed is aware of the Onam festival as he visited the hospital for treatment earlier. So he knew about the celebrations and when he heard about our plans to host a celebration he informed us that he would like to play the role of Maveli", Dr Lukumanul Hakeem, MD of the Hospital said.

The hospital had never thought the celebration would become so popular. The event has become equally popular in nearby places as the staff and invitees share the videos.

"We are happy that we have become a reason to celebrate the culture and the heritage of Kerala across the border. Jaber Saeed has taken the initiative to popularise the Kerala heritage in Saudi Arabia. He enjoyed the role and was keen on entertaining the gathering”, P S Sreekrishnan, the hospital Operations Manager said.

The video has become very popular in Saudi Arabia as Jaber received calls from his friends and relatives inquiring about the festival.

“It is really a different and fresh experience for me. I have received a lot of messages and calls back from home inquiring about the festival and my role. The Onam festival and the Maveli have become popular among my friends and relatives through videos and photographs. I really enjoyed the moment of being part of such a fabulous festival", Jabber Saeed told On Manorama.

The video has received more than 1.50 lakh views from the social media account of Jaber Saeed itself. It has also received many views through the social media handles of the staff and the guests who attended the function at the hospital.