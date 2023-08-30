Video of speeding jeep with boy on bonnet goes viral; cops take action

Kazhakoottam (Thiruvananthapuram): A video showing a group of youths recklessly riding a jeep with a boy sitting on its bonnet has gone viral on social media.

But the show-off as part of their Onam celebrations soon invited trouble as the Kazhakoottam Police initiated action against them.

The youths resorted to the stunt on Tuesday evening. The short video showed the jeep being driven around the Kazhakoottam region even as the boy can be seen sitting dangerously on the bonnet of the vehicle with nothing to cling to.

The cops came to learn about it after the reel was widely shared on social media.

The police have identified the vehicle owner, a native of Attingal. However, the identity of the youths who drove the vehicle is still being ascertained.

A case for dangerous driving has been lodged. The Motor Vehicle Department too will take action for unauthorized alteration of the vehicle, sources said.