False case against tribal youth: Third accused forest driver surrenders

Idukki: A senior driver of the forest department, who is the third accused in the case where a tribal youth – Sarun Saji of Kannampadi – was falsely accused of possessing illegal meat, surrendered at the Upputhara police station on Friday.

The accused, Jimmy Joseph, who was with the Keezhukanam section forest office, was presented before the Idukki First Class Judicial Magistrate and remanded in custody.

A case has been registered against as many as 13 forest officials by invoking the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The investigation officer in the case – Peermade DySP Kuriakose J – said Jimmy Joseph had approached the court twice for anticipatory bail. However, both his pleas were rejected.

“All the accused, including first accused Anilkumar and second accused V C Lenin, both section forest officers, were arrested earlier and are now out on bail. Only the 11th accused and former Idukki wildlife warden B Rahul remains to be arrested. His anticipatory bail petition is presently under the consideration of the High Court,” said Kuriakose.

Sarun Saji was allegedly subjected to custodial torture after a false case was charged against him in September 2022. As per reports, illegal meat was planted in his autorickshaw to frame him.

Sarun then approached the State SC/ST Commission, following which a high-level inquiry conducted by the forest department found that the case against him had no grounds and the illegal meat was planted in his vehicle to trap him.