Driver’s negligence caused Balabhaskar’s death in accident: CBI

Kochi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has stated in the Kerala High Court that there was no conspiracy behind the death of the violinist Balabhaskar and that the negligence of the driver caused the vehicle accident, leading to the artiste’s death.

The CBI made this statement in the court during the hearing on a petition filed by Balabhaskar’s father, K C Unni, seeking a fresh investigation into the case. The High Court adjourned the case to deliver the verdict. The court made it clear that till the judgment is passed, the interim order to suspend the trial in the case in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate would stand. The case was heard by Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas.

The CBI told the court that the investigation was carried out properly and sought the court’s leave to continue with the trial. A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus that was coming behind the car in which Balabhaskar and others were travelling, had arrived at the accident spot soon after the incident. The statement given by the bus driver does not mention anyone trying to attack Balabhaskar and others. Balabhaskar’s wife, who was in the car, has also not made any such complaint. The counsel for the CBI told the court that the statement made by Kalabhavan Soby in this regard was intended to gain publicity. Soby had claimed that he had seen a prominent singer at the site of the accident. vehicle in which Balabhaskar was travelling met with the accident on September 25, 2019.