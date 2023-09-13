Nipah: Funeral of deceased held

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 13, 2023 12:45 AM IST
Mammilikkuni Haris. Photo: Special Arrangement

Kozhikode: The funeral of the Mangalad native, who died of Nipah infection, was held at his native place on Tuesday night, authorities said.

The mortal remains of Mammilikkuni Haris from Mangalad, Ayanchery, were buried at the Kadamery Juma Masjid by following the guidelines issued by the health department.

Haris is survived by his father Mammilikkuni Moideenkutty Haji and mother Haleema; siblings Naser, Gafoor, Ahmed, and Kunhami; wife Asma and children Yafiz Sahran and Mohammed Shamil Sahran.

RELATED ARTICLES

He passed away on Monday at a private hospital in Kozhikode.

Authorities said they followed the standard operating procedures while burying Haris' body.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has issued guidelines for handling Nipah-infected bodies during the cremation and burial as exposure to the NiV virus is highly hazardous.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout