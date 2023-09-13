Nipah: Funeral of deceased held

Kozhikode: The funeral of the Mangalad native, who died of Nipah infection, was held at his native place on Tuesday night, authorities said.

The mortal remains of Mammilikkuni Haris from Mangalad, Ayanchery, were buried at the Kadamery Juma Masjid by following the guidelines issued by the health department.

Haris is survived by his father Mammilikkuni Moideenkutty Haji and mother Haleema; siblings Naser, Gafoor, Ahmed, and Kunhami; wife Asma and children Yafiz Sahran and Mohammed Shamil Sahran.

He passed away on Monday at a private hospital in Kozhikode.

Authorities said they followed the standard operating procedures while burying Haris' body.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has issued guidelines for handling Nipah-infected bodies during the cremation and burial as exposure to the NiV virus is highly hazardous.