Nipah outbreak: More wards declared containment zones in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: In an effort to prevent the spread of Nipah virus, district authorities on Wednesday declared more containment zones.

The District collector declared more wards of 8 panchayats as containment zones after releasing a contact list of 702 people.

Containment zones

Villiappally panchayat - wards 3,4,5, 6,7

Purameri panchayat - wards 13

Ayancheri panchayat- wards 1,2,3,4,5, 12.13,14,15

Maruthonkara panchayat - wards 1,2,3,4,5,12,13,14

Thiruvallur panchayat- ward 1,2,20

Kuttiady panchayat- 3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10

Kayakkodi panchayat- 5,6,7,8,9

Kavilumpara panchayat- 2,10,11,12,13,14,15,16

There will be no entry into or exit from containment zones. Each ward will be barricaded and only essential shops will be allowed to function. Banks, schools and anganwadis will be closed in the area until further notice.

District authorities on Wednesday revealed that at least 702 people are in the contact list of the Nipah patients in the district. While there are 371 people in the contact list of the first person, there are 281 people in the contact list of the second person and 50 people in the contact list of the child undergoing treatment.