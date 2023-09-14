Mobile Nipah testing lab from Pune arrives in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Tests to diagnose Nipah virus infection can now be performed at Kozhikode. This after a mobile testing lab from the Pune Virology Institute reached Kozhikode.

It is stationed on the Government Medical College campus. Officials said the lab will be ready for tests by Thursday noon.

The mobile lab will help quicken the diagnosis as the result can be finalised in the lab itself, a health official said.

Even though the virology laboratory at the medical college is capable of checking the presence of the Nipah virus, the final diagnosis can be done only at the Pune Virology Institute. Sending samples and waiting for the test result is time-consuming. The mobile lab will reduce that gap, another health official said.

A team of medical experts from Pune Institute has also reached Kozhikode to work in the lab.