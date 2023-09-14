Nipah in Kozhikode: 9-year-old critically ill, monoclonal antibody to arrive soon

Kozhikode: The government has stepped up its efforts to cure a 9 year-old boy suffering from the deadly Nipah infection by ordering the only anti-viral treatment available.



The monoclonal antibody from ICMR has been ordered to treat the child. It is the only available anti-viral treatment for Nipah virus infection, though it has not been clinically proven yet.

The 9 year-old boy is on ventilator support at a hospital in Kozhikode, and his condition remains critical.

"We have ordered the monoclonal antibody with the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) and it would be brought to Kozhikode soon. The imported medicine is already available with the ICMR," Kerala Health Minister Veena George said.

The virus strain seen in the state was the Bangladesh variant that spreads from human to human and has a high mortality rate, though it is less infectious, the government said.

Other high-risk contacts stable

A 24 year-old health worker has become Kerala's fifth confirmed Nipah case since its recent outbreak. The minister said the condition of all 76 people who are in the high-risk contact category remains stable. She said 13 persons who have mild symptoms are now being monitored in the hospital, and only the child is in the Intensive Care Unit.

None of the 156 health workers who came into contact with the Nipah patients are in the high-risk category, as they had followed the basic infectious disease control protocol.

Testing of the samples is done regularly in the labs at Kozhikode Medical College and Thonnakkal virology lab, she said, adding the samples of those with intense symptoms will be sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

Review meeting chaired by CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday chaired a review meeting in the wake of the Nipah virus that killed two people and infected as many in Kozhikode district.

After the meeting, the Health minister said the district collector has been authorised to issue orders directing people to avoid mass gatherings in Kozhikode till September 24.

"The district collector can decide whether to issue such a direction and the duration as per her analysis of the situation," George said.

The high-level meeting chaired by the CM analysed the situation thoroughly and "we have come to the conclusion that all the possible prevention measures are in place and there is no need to panic", she said.

Volunteer teams will be set up in the containment zones with the help of the people in the area, and these persons will be selected by the panchayats.

She said long-term surveillance is already in place, and any patient who comes in with symptoms of encyphalitis is tested for a possible Nipah virus infection. The minister also said the WHO and ICMR studies had found out that the entire state of Kerala is prone to getting such infections, not just Kozhikode.

People living in forest areas have to take the highest precautions, George said, adding the latest case of the Nipah virus originated within five kilometres of a jungle area.

More than 200 persons have been given counselling through the call centres, the minister said.

She said some members of a central team have already reached Kozhikode, and others were expected on Thursday. The centre team also consists of a bat surveillance unit, which will be visiting the containment zones on Thursday.

Partial lockdown

All public functions, cultural programmes and sports meets in Kozhikode have been suspended for 10 days, said District Collector A Geetha in a press release on Wednesday.

Religious events, including temple festivals and church feasts, which were scheduled before the recent turn of events, should be conducted with minimal participation, said the Collector, who is also the chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority.

A holiday has been declared for all educational institutions in Kozhikode district on Thursday and Friday (September 14 & 15).

(With PTI inputs.)