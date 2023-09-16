Sexual assault case against vlogger 'Mallu Traveler' for molesting Saudi national

Kochi: A sexual assault case has been registered against popular vlogger 'Mallu Traveler' based on a complaint filed by a Saudi national.

The woman, hailing from Saudi Arabia, filed a complaint with the Ernakulam Central Police stating that Shakir Subhan, known as Mallu Traveler, tried to molest her at a hotel after inviting her for an interview.

The incident occurred a week ago. According to the complainant, the Mallu Traveler invited her to a hotel in Ernakulam for an interview. At the hotel, Subhan behaved inappropriately and tried to molest the complainant.

Police informed the media that Shakir Subhan will be called to the station for questioning. The vlogger is currently out of station, police sources said.

The complaint was filed on Friday.

Shakir Subhan, a travel vlogger, has over 2.2 million followers on Instagram and 2.7 million subscribers on YouTube. Subhan, who worked as a salesman in a supermarket in Dubai, rose to fame through his travel vlogs.