After row, NIT-Kozhikode switches to online mode, postpones exams

Kozhikode: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) has decided to postpone examinations and switch to online classes.



The decision comes after a set of students complained to health and district authorities regarding the institute not adhering to the health guidelines issued in the wake of the Nipah outbreak in the district.

In a press release issued by its registrar Dr Shamasundara M S on Sunday, NIT asked students and staff, who reside in the declared containment zones, not to enter the institute until allowed by the district authority.

Online classes will go on till September 23.

NIT also postponed the scheduled exams of higher classes of UG and PG. The revised schedule will be released later, the registrar said in the communique.

Even though the district administration directed educational institutions in the district to switch to online mode, NIT disregarded this directive and continued holding on-campus classes.

The institute disregarded the students' plea forcing them to approach the collector and district medical officer.

Members of the Student Affairs Council said NIT held classes 14-16 disregarding the health advisory.

It's said that the NIT conducted the classes claiming it's funded by the Central government

and there were no instructions from the Centre regarding Nipah-related curbs.