Kollam native murders wife after setting her ablaze, kills self

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 18, 2023 12:18 PM IST
Kollam: In a gruesome incident, a woman was set on fire and killed by her husband at Paripally here on Monday. The man slit his throat and jumped into a well after the murder.

The deceased are Nadira (36) and her husband Rahim (50) from Albaya house in Vettiyara, Navaikulam. 

According to sources, Rahim poured petrol on Nadira and set her on fire at her workplace, the Akshaya Center in Paripally, on Monday morning.  Rahim wore a coat and covered his face to disguise himself.

After committing the murder, he ran  outside and jumped into a well nearby. Rahim had been in jail for hitting Nadira on the head a month ago. He was released only three days ago. The couple has two children.

