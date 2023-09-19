Main accused in PSC job fraud arrested

Thiruvananthapuram: The police have arrested two among the main accused in the case related to the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) job fraud. Those arrested are the first accused R Rajalakshmi, belonging to Adoor and the third accused Joyce.

According to the police, it was Rajalakshmi who conceived the fraud. She forged job offer letters of the PSC and deceived several people. Rajalakshmi posed as a police officer for the purpose, said police officials. Meanwhile, Joyce conducted online interviews with job aspirants claiming to be a senior PSC official, said the police.

Rajalakshmi appeared at the Office of the Kazhakoottam Cyber City Assistant Commissioner along with her advocate and surrendered. Joyce was traced by the police in Kottayam and arrested.

With these two arrests, the total number of accused who have been nabbed by the police is now three. The second accused Reshmi had earlier surrendered at the Medical College Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram.

“Rajalakshmi earned a total of around Rs 50 lakh from the fraud. It is learnt that she has already spent most of this money. We are investigating whether more people were involved in the racket,” said Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner C Nagaraju and Deputy Commissioner of Police P Nidhin Raj who are leading the probe.

The police said that Rajalakshmi met Joyce at Adoor while she was staying there. “Joicy was the babysitter of Rajalakshmi’s child,” said an officer.

Joyce told the police after her arrest that she became involved in the fraud based on Rajalakshmi’s instructions.

Joyce conducted online interviews of 15 job aspirants, said the police. “She promised government appointments for everyone,” added the police.

Reshmi’s role was identifying the job-seekers and collecting money from them. The police believe that Reshmi was tricked into becoming a part of the racket by Rajalakshmi after offering her a job.

Reshmi created a WhatsApp group and also directly canvassed for finding job-seekers willing to pay money for PSC appointments. There were 84 members in the WhatsApp group, of whom 15 paid money, said the police. After receiving the money from job-seekers, Reshmi transferred it to Rajalakshmi’s account, said the police.

The victims of the racket were offered appointments in non-existing vacancies in Vigilance, Income Tax and GST Departments.