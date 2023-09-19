Pothole claims life of woman in Thrissur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 19, 2023 08:20 PM IST
Baby Antony. Photo: Special Arrangement

Thrissur: A woman became the latest casualty of the pothole-ridden roads in Thrissur city on Tuesday.

The incident happened on September 13 around 10 pm. Baby Antony of Chiyyaram was riding pillion on a motorbike with her husband at MG Road when the latter lost control of the two-wheeler trying to negotiate a pothole. They were returning home after purchasing groceries.

Baby, who suffered serious head injuries, was rushed to a city hospital, where she was shifted to the ICU immediately. Though she was in the ICU for almost a week, she could not be saved.

Baby was working with a private hospital in Thrissur. The body was handed over to relatives after postmortem on Tuesday noon.

PWD authorities covered major potholes on the road following the accident. 

