CM, ministers to reach masses in 140 assembly constituencies

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers will reach out to the people as a part of the state-wide campaign to promote the LDF government's development programmes. LDF convener E P Jayarajan announced the public outreach programme at a press conference here on Wednesday.



The programme will commence at Manjeshwaram on November 18 and conclude in Thiruvananthapuram on December 24. Respective MLAs will lead the programme in the constituencies.

“ We can describe the event as a mass contact programme. CM and ministers will interact with the public to rebuild a new Kerala.

The government-sponsored programme aims to seek public support to develop Kerala, said Jayarajan.

Organising committees will be formed in each constituency in September itself. Public events and cultural activities will be held as part of the programme.

People from various walks of life, including freedom fighters, religious leaders, senior citizens, artists, cultural activists, students and so on, would take part in the 'mandal sadas' being held in each constituency.

The parliamentary affairs minister would be the coordinator of the statewide programme, the statement added. Among other things, the cabinet also approved the guidelines for medical examinations and medico-legal examinations submitted by the Home Department.

The Home Department guidelines mention the procedures to be followed while producing persons before magistrates or registered medical practitioners in hospitals for medical examination or medico-legal examination.

A decision was also taken to bring the state Literacy Mission Authority and its 'saksharatha preraks' under the Local Self Government Department. Besides, the cabinet resolved to give Rs 10 lakh each as compensation to the families of nine people who lost their lives in a jeep mishap in Kannothumala in Wayanad district recently.

As many as five persons who suffered critical injuries would get Rs three lakh each as compensation, the CMO statement added.

Meanwhile, he asserted that no discussion was held on the cabinet reshuffle in the LDF meeting held on Wednesday.

(with PTI inputs)