Kottayam man found dead after being threatened by bank, family stages protest with body

Kottayam: A vendor died by suicide after allegedly facing threats from a bank for evading payment of loan interest. K C Binu (50), a native of Aymanam here was found hanging inside his house on Monday noon.

His family has alleged that the frequent visits of the Karnataka bank manager to Binu's shop accompanied by threats for defaulting loan payments drove him to the extreme step.



The family staged a protest infront of the bank with his dead body around 12.15 pm on Tuesday. DYFI workers also organised a protest march to the bank seeking justice for the deceased.

“He had approached the bank seeking time to pay the arrears. He also requested the bank manager to avoid humiliating him by visiting the house and shop. But he refused,” alleged Binu's wife.

Binu's daughter also accused the bank manager of mentally torturing her father.

Binu found hanged inside his house on Monday

“My father had borrowed money from Karnataka Bank. He used to pay the interest on time. However, due to a financial crunch, he defaulted on payments for the last two months. Following this, the bank manager started troubling him. He continued to trouble my father even after settling the arrears and asked him to pay the interest for September by 24th of the month.Whenever he receives phone calls from the manager, he looked terrified. The bank manager troubled my father constantly. One day, he threatened to seize the stock at the shop if the loan arrears were not settled soon. After two days, he sent another employee to the shop. My father only sought two days' time to settle the loan. But the manager was adamant,” said Binu's daughter.

She also claimed that Binu had recorded a voice clip of the manager and deleted it later. The vendor was found dead hours after the bank manager sent an employee to his shop.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Bank authorities claimed that no one threatened the man and only action as per the rule was initiated. According to reports, police have summoned the bank manager for an interrogation.

Police personnel try to control protesting DYFI activists. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News

DYFI to continue protest

At the same time, DYFI protest turned violent after some activit pelted stones at the bank. DYFI leader Jaick C Thomas declared that the protest will continue until a police official in SP rank or district collector reaches spot and promises action against the bank.

