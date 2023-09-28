Can't wish away Rs 2.5-cr defamation suit with secret reply, says Kuzhalnadan

Muvattupuzha: Mathew Kuzhalnadan MLA on Thursday mocked CPM Ernakulam district secretary C N Mohanan's reply to the legal notice sent by KMNP Law, of which the former is a partner.

"After raising serious allegations in the press conference, he is now saying no accusations have been made against the firm KMNP Law. Mohanan is trying to back down after swallowing all that he said earlier. This is the trademark style of the CPM," said Kuzhalnadan in a video he shared on Facebook.

The MLA said Mohanan shouldn't be mistaken that he can settle everything by sending a secret reply to the lawyer's notice and that legal action will be pursued in the matter.

"It is CPM's style to hurl insults at the opposition to demoralise and silence them. They will use their power to torture people and silence them. When none of these tactics work, they resort to physical harm. This is the fascist approach of the CPM for ages," criticised Kuzhalnadan.

He further said if those in the opposition decide to face the threats with determination, the party will retreat.

"Ever since I called out the chief minister and his daughter in the monthly payment (maasapadi) scam, Mohanan has been levelling a string of accusations against me. He said I have wealth exceeding my income and KMNP Law is a front for money laundering. However, his reply to the notice sent by my firm was quite strange," said Kuzhalnadan.

KMNP Law sent a legal notice to C N Mohanan demanding that he retract the allegations made against the firm, tender an unconditional apology and pay Rs 2.5 crore as compensation within seven days for making defamatory accusations.

In a press conference held in Kochi, Mohanan alleged that KMNP Law has offices in Kochi, Delhi, Bengaluru, Guwahati and Dubai and that money is being laundered through these offices.