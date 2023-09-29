PS Sreedharan Pillai felicitated for completing 50 years as a writer

Governor of Goa, PS Sreedharan Pillai, was felicitated for completing 50 years in pursuit of literature at a function held at the Press Club in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Film director Adoor Gopalakrishnan honoured Governor Pillai with a memento on the occasion. Thomas Jacob, former editorial director of Malayala Manorama, addressed the gathering.

Adoor lauded Governor Pillai for writing extensively; from poems to travelogues to politics. “In 50 years, he penned over 200 books. One might wonder if it's humanly possible to write so many books, but Sreedharan Pillai made it possible,” said Adoor.

“To govern well, one needs a good sense of arts and literature. It is imperative for those in politics too and only those who have these qualities can engage with the public,” Adoor said hailing the Governor.

Thomas Jacob said it was remarkable that Governor Pillai set aside valuable time to write despite leading a busy life, as an advocate and later as a politician. “Sreedharan Pillai always makes headlines for good reasons,” said Jacob.

Pillai said the writer in him was influenced by newspapers and the way of life in villages. His closeness to the masses and experiences gained as a politician helped refine the writer in him, Pillai said.