Migrant worker dies after van falls into gorge in Idukki

Idukki: A migrant worker from Assam was killed after a pick-up van that he was driving fell into a 60ft-deep gorge at Neriyamangalam near Adimaly on Sunday. The deceased is identified as Sekender Ali (24). He worked as a driver with a construction company.

According to police, the pick-up van lost control between Chakochivalavu and Ancham Mile and nose-dived into the depths.

The local residents, cops, and fire and rescue personnel soon started rescue operations. Though Ali was rushed to the Adimaly Taluk Hospital, he was declared dead by the doctors. The post-mortem will be conducted at the Taluk Hospital on Monday morning.