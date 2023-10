Malappuram: One person died and four were injured in a collision involving a mini lorry and a pick-up van on the state highway at Manoor near Edappal in Malappuram Tuesday night.

The mini lorry that was carrying buffaloes and headed toward Kuttippuram had a head-on collision with the van around 10.30 pm. The deceased is yet to be identified.

Those who sufferend injuries were rushed to a private hospital at Edappal. The condition of one of the injured is understood to be critical.