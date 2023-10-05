145 grams of MDMA seized in Kozhikode, drug peddler escapes

Kozhikode: The police seized 145 grams of MDMA, a highly potent synthetic drug, from a rented house of an alleged drug peddler in Thamaraserry here on Thursday.

According to the police, this might be a record bust of MDMA in recent times in the district.

The accused, Fathhulla, ran away during the raid at the house at Arettachal at Chudalamukku near Thamarassery. The police said Fathhulla is the main link to wholesale drug dealers in Kozhikode.

Last week, a four-member gang that operated in the guise of a wedding shoot crew was arrested with 100 grams of MDMA by Nallalam Police and the DANSAF team under the anti-narcotics wing.