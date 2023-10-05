145 grams of MDMA seized in Kozhikode, drug peddler escapes

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 05, 2023 09:00 PM IST
Representational image : Shutterstock

Kozhikode: The police seized 145 grams of MDMA, a highly potent synthetic drug, from a rented house of an alleged drug peddler in Thamaraserry here on Thursday.
According to the police, this might be a record bust of MDMA in recent times in the district.

The accused, Fathhulla, ran away during the raid at the house at Arettachal at Chudalamukku near Thamarassery. The police said Fathhulla is the main link to wholesale drug dealers in Kozhikode.

Last week, a four-member gang that operated in the guise of a wedding shoot crew was arrested with 100 grams of MDMA by Nallalam Police and the DANSAF team under the anti-narcotics wing.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout