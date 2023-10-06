Four fishermen missing after boat capsizes near Munambam, 3 saved by water cans

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 06, 2023 07:22 AM IST Updated: October 06, 2023 07:37 AM IST
Fishermen rescued from sea at Munambam. Photo: Manorama News

Kochi: Four fishermen went missing after a boat capsized near Munambam in Ernakulam on Thursday night.
The boat carrying seven people overturned around 7 pm, 10 nautical miles away from Munambam beach, at the north end of Vypin island. The boat named 'Nanma' was returning from Malipuram after collecting fish.

Three men managed to stay afloat by holding on to drinking water cans. The survivors were miraculously found by another fishing boat. They were admitted to a hospital in Fort Kochi on Friday morning.

More search boats were launched for rescue operations on Friday.
Anandan, a fisherman who survived, said that the accident was caused by water rushing into the boat. He added that he was in the sea for more than four and a half hours. 

