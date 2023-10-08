Munambam boat accident: Body of third missing fisherman found

Kochi: The body of the third fisherman, who went missing after a boat capsized 10 nautical miles from the Munambam coast, was found on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Shaji from Chappa Coast. Coastal police, along with fishermen, are continuing their search for the final missing person -- Raju of Arthungal in Alappuzha.

Shaji's body was found by fishermen, 12 nautical miles from the Cherai coast. Coastal police retrieved the body and brought it to the Chappa shore, from where it was taken for a postmortem.

The bodies of Chappa natives Mohanan and Sarath were recovered on Saturday. The four fishermen went missing after their boat capsized near Munambam in Ernakulam on Thursday night. The boat carrying seven people overturned around 7 pm. The boat named 'Nanma' was returning from Malipuram after collecting fish.

Three men managed to stay afloat by holding on to drinking water cans. The survivors were found by another fishing boat. They were admitted to a hospital in Fort Kochi on Friday morning.