CISF official coordinated gold smuggling via Karipur airport over 60 times, reveal police

Karipur: A probe by Kerala Police has confirmed that a gold smuggling racket was operating at Kozhikode International Airport here with the support of top CISF and Customs officials.



A team led by district police chief Sujit Das IPS uncovered the involvement of CISF assistant commandant Naveen's links with the gold smuggling racket. According to the probe team, Naveen coordinated the gold smuggling over 60 times for the kingpin Koduvally Rafeeq.

On October 5, police arrested three carriers and seized gold hidden inside air horns brought in as baggage.

Kondotty native Faizal, who arrived to collect the gold, was also held. During the interrogation, Faizal revealed the involvement of baggage handler Sharaf Ali in the crime. After questioning Sharaf Ali, police confirmed the role of CISF official Naveen and a group of customs officials.

Police have recovered the duty schedule of a few customs officials from the gold smuggling case accused. Sharaf Ali had told police that Naveen had given the duty schedule to the gang. The racket members used to schedule gold smuggling as per the duty of the officials mentioned in the list. WhatsApp chat history of the gang also confirmed the involvement of these officials.

Police assume that the gang had smuggled gold worth Rs 25-30 crore through the airport.