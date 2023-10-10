Customs seize gold worth Rs 1 crore at Kannur airport

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 10, 2023 03:00 PM IST Updated: October 10, 2023 03:23 PM IST
The gold was seized based on a tip-off received by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. Photo: Special Arrangements

Kannur: In separate incidents, the Customs have seized gold worth Rs 1.08 crore from passengers at the Kannur International Airport.

In the first incident, gold weighing 1.08 kilograms was seized from Kasargod native Abdul Nishat. The accused arrived on an Air India Express flight from Sharjah carrying yellow metal worth Rs 64 lakh in the form of four capsules hidden inside his luggage.

In the second incident, the officials seized three gold capsules weighing 0.7 kilograms with an estimated worth of Rs 44 lakh from a passenger hailing from Kozhikode's Vadakara. The accused, Mahmood Pocker, also landed at the airport on an Air India Express from Abu Dhabi.
The seizure was made on the basis of a tip-off received by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.

