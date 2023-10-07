Gold worth Rs 56 lakh seized at Kannur airport

Kannur: The Customs officials have foiled another bid to smuggle gold into the state through Kannur International Airport for the second consecutive day. On Saturday, the officials seized gold worth Rs 56.32 lakh from a passenger at the airport here.

The accused is identified as Thamjith, a native of Bekal in Kasaragod. He was carrying gold weighing 973.5 grams by pasting it inside a corrugated box. The corrugated box was found along with his other luggage.



Thamjith arrived at the airport from Abu Dhabi on an Air India Express flight. A team from the Customs Preventive Wing nabbed the passenger and recovered the gold from the box.

Meanwhile, Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 49.49 lakh from Musafir, a native of Mattannur here on Friday. He had reportedly hidden gold weighing 857 grams inside his innerwear. He was a passenger on Air India Express flight from Sharjah.