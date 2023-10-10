VSSC exam impersonation: HC demands strict action against cheating to secure govt jobs

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday asserted that any fraudulence to obtain government service will not be tolerated at any cost. The court also demanded strict action against such crimes.



The court made the observation while considering the bail plea of Haryana native Amit, who is accused of impersonating in technicians' selection examination conducted by Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). Observing the seriousness of the cheating, the court rejected the plea.

“A large number of people are striving hard to secure jobs in government services. Those who are obtaining appointments through impersonation in selection exams are cheating these job aspirants,” observed the court.

Justice Mohammed Nias pointed out that the probe into the case may be affected if the accused is released on bail. The court also noted that Amit may go absconding as he is a native of another state. “Granting bail to Amit may also help other accused get away from the law," the judge said while rejecting the plea.

Thiruvananthapuram cantonment police registered the case on August 20 after arresting two for cheating in the VSSC exam. Haryana natives Manoj Kumar and Gautham Chauhan were caught impersonating Sumit and Sunil in the exam held at St. Mary's School at Pattom and Cotton Hill School in Thiruvananthapuram. The duo was found indulging in high-tech copying using Bluetooth devices and mobile phones.

The arrest unveiled a huge racket which is involved in impersonation during selection tests to obtain jobs for their clients. The gang had charged Rs 8 lakh from the candidates for impersonation. Following the arrest of the two, the Special Investigation Team nabbed Lakhwinder, Rishipal and Deepak Sheokand from Haryana. According to the cops, the trio was the brain behind the crime. Among other accused, Amit was a former employee in the civil defence wing while Gautham Chauhan was a former employee in DRDO. The probe team had arrested a total of 10 people in connection with the case.