Running car catches fire in Thrissur; no casualties

Thrissur: A running car caught fire on the National Highway at Koratty here in the wee hours of Wednesday. Thiruvananthapuram native Shaji Kumar's car met with the accident. The man had a narrow escape as the passengers in other vehicles noticed the smoke and alerted him to stop the vehicle and alight.



The accident took place around 1.30 am on Wednesday. Manorama News reported that the passenger in the car was on the way to Muringur Divine Retreat Centre.

Fire Force personnel from Chalakudy rushed to the spot and doused the fire. As per the preliminary investigation, a short circuit in the old car led to the blaze.

The timely act of the passengers in the vehicles behind the car averted a tragedy on the National Highway. The car was completely gutted in the fire.

Similar accidents are reported in the state many times. In August, a man in Kottayam suffered severe burns after his car caught fire. A day before this accident, Krishna Prasad (35), a native of Mavelikkara was charred to death in a car explosion.