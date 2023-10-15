Heavy rain floods Thiruvananthapuram town; several houses inundated

Thiruvananthapuram: Several people in Thiruvananthapuram were displaced after their houses were submerged in the heavy rain on Saturday night. Kannammoola, Chakka, Neyyattinkara, Kazhakkoottam, Pothencode and Maruthoor, places close to the capital city, were flooded, in the overnight rain Manorama News reported.



This is the first time after the 2018 floods that the capital city is facing such a crisis.

Flooded road in Kazhakkoottam. Photo: Special Arrangement

At Kannammoola, the Amayizhanjan canal overflowed forcing many people living on its banks to relocate to safer places. A resident told Manorama News that water started to flow into the houses around 1 am on Sunday. All residents have been shifted to an apartment complex. Some are housed at the health centre at Kannamoola. A road connecting Kannamoola to the town was flooded in the rain. People were seen struggling to cross the road in chest-high water.

With Vellayani backwaters overflowing, over 15 families have been shifted to relief camps.

In Kalluvila, a youth was injured after a compound wall collapsed and fell over him. Roads and bunds were destroyed in the heavy rain at Neyyattinkara.

Kazhakkoottam, considered the gateway to the capital city, was inundated by the overnight rain. Fireforce personnel were deployed to rescue the people stranded there. Over 40 houses were submerged at Kazhakkoottam. Techno Park staff are being shifted from hostels there.

Fire Fore personnel evacuate stranded people from Kazhakkoottam. Photo: Manorama News

“After paddy fields were levelled up to construct Techno Park, water flow has been disrupted severely. Fire Force personnel are evacuating people stranded in the housing colonies,” a resident told Manorama News.

Though IMD had sounded a yellow alert for several districts in the state, no alert was issued for Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.The district has been witnessing incessant rain from 8 pm on Saturday. Hilly regions of the district like Parassala and Amboori have been receiving heavy rain since Saturday.

Shutters of Neyyar, Peppara and Aruvikkara dams were opened as rivers are in spate.