Police nab saffron smuggler who cleared Customs screening at Kannur Airport

Kannur: A Kasaragod native was arrested with 12 kg saffron outside the Kannur International Airport here on Tuesday. Ahammed Sabir (37) of Paravadukkam, Kalanad in Kasaragod, had arrived from Dubai.

The saffron covers hidden in the baggage had gone undetected during screening at the airport. However, based on a suspicion the police inspected the baggage outside the airport and found the spice.

Sabir was booked as he failed to produce documents to support his possession. The seized saffron was sent to a laboratory for testing. According to sources, the rate of saffron varies from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per kilogram.