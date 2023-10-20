Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Forest Department has decided to grant a licence to Vava Suresh for catching snakes.

Suresh, who has caught thousands of snakes, was not given a licence by the forest department as a section of officers claimed that his methods were unscientific.

The license was granted after Vava Suresh declared that he was willing to adhere to the rules of the forest department while capturing snakes during an evidence collection before the Assembly Petitions Committee on Thursday.

Catching snakes without a licence is an offence that can attract a jail term of 3 to 7 years with a fine, under the Wildlife Protection Act. Vava Suresh has been catching snakes for over three decades.