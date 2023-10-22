Kannur district panchayat to hold maiden 'NRI Summit' for investors on Oct 29, 30

Kannur: In a bid to tap the investment opportunities in the district, the Kannur district panchayat is all set to host its maiden mega NRI investors' meet titled 'NRI Summit' at the E K Nayanar Academy in Kannur on October 29 and 30.

In a first in the state, a local body will organise an expatriates' meeting to attract investment. Around 200 NRIs in the business sector and other major investors nationwide are expected to attend the two-day event. Industries Minister P Rajeeve will inaugurate the programme with other ministers, MPs, MLAs, and officials of various government departments, at 9 am on October 29.

Kannur district panchayat president P P Divya said the event will see sessions exploring the various sectors in Kannur, including tourism, industry, health, hospitality, agriculture, technology, education, retail and export, among other sectors, which offer attractive investment opportunities. "Potential investors will get the opportunity to interact with bigwigs from Gulf countries, heads of government departments and ministers,” she added.

Organisers expect the session on the possibility of starting small and large-scale enterprises in the district to be the event's highlight. Government schemes and financial support offered for individuals and groups to set up enterprise units will also be discussed by panels comprising experts and government officials. The event will also offer a platform for expatriates to present their dream projects and secure government aid and support for the schemes, said Divya.

"Right from ideation to its successful implementation, the district panchayat aims to extend support to entrepreneurs in all stages of their dream project. We will ensure they get a platform to realise their venture, be it technical support, financial aid etc,” she said.

The civic body conducted a study recently to gauge the investment potential of Kannur, the report of which will be revealed at the meet. Some major projects worth crores have been identified as part of the study. The district panchayat intends to seek investments for these mega projects at the business event.