Local self govt dept to install fire safety devices in waste collection centres

Thiruvananthapuram: As part of steps taken to avert risks like fire break-out, the Local Self Government Department (LSGD) will ensure the installation of proper fire safety devices in all Material Collection Facilities (MCFs) across Kerala.

A decision in this regard was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Sarada Muraleedharan, Additional Chief Secretary, LSGD, here on Saturday.

Also, stringent action will be taken against those who are found responsible for causing untoward incidents at MCFs, an official statement said. Recently, fire incidents were reported in some of the waste management facilities in the state.

Muraleedharan said LSGD would take immediate steps to address the issue of fire mishaps that occurred recently in some of these facilities.

Joint Directors of the LSGD in all districts and other higher officials, who attended the meeting, were instructed to ensure that proper fire safety measures are put in place at all the MCFs and other waste storage facilities.

She also suggested the installation of CCTV cameras at MCFs which are vulnerable to foul play, and asked the District Collectors to step up round-the-clock patrolling by police and enforcement agencies as part of surveillance mechanisms.

The meeting also observed that since the launch of the "Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam" campaign there has been a substantial increase in the quantity of waste reaching the storage facilities, which calls for a matching increase in the frequency of lifting of waste to prevent its accumulation at MCFs, the statement further said.



The Clean Kerala Company, the nodal agency entrusted with lifting garbage from the MCFs, has been asked to ensure timely removal of waste from the MCFs and avoid accumulation of waste in excess quantities at these facilities, it added.

(with PTI inputs)