Pathanamthitta man stabs estranged wife to death, kills self

Pathanamthitta: A man slit his throat and died by suicide after murdering his estranged wife here on Thursday morning. The deceased are Venu (45) and Sreeja (35) of Kunnamthanam in Mallappally. Keezhvaipur police have launched an investigation into the incident.

As per preliminary information, Venu stabbed Sreeja following a verbal dispute. Both bodies were shifted to the hospital. Sreeja had been living at her place for a year after a quarrel with Venu.

According to the police, Venukuttan fatally stabbed his wife, Sreeja, who was 40 years old, at her residence. Later, he was found with 13 deep cuts on his body and died at a hospital. Sreeja was an employee with a private bank. The couple have a daughter Pavithra.