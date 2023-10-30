Mob attacks participants of Queer Pride in Kerala's Malappuram

Malappuram: A mob attacked the participants of the 12th Queer Pride event held in Malappuram on Sunday. The group was dispersed after the police resorted to lathicharge.

The assailants gathered outside the venue and attacked the participants when they came out after the meet. Another group also attempted to create a ruckus during the pride rally conducted at Malappuram on Sunday evening. Police have taken them into custody.

The two-day programme was organised amid tight police security following threats from different organisations. After a pride rally on Sunday evening, the Queer Pride participants gathered outside the town hall compound for a cultural programme that lasted till 10 pm. A large number of people gathered outside to witness the event. The entry was strictly monitored by the police. The attack occurred after the participants left the venue. Police responded quickly and dispersed the group.

"We took eight persons into custody in the evening and released them late at night. However, we had used some force to disperse the group that attacked the participants of the pride programme,” police said.

The organisers are satisfied that they successfully conducted the event with the support of the police.

"We faced severe threat and abuse from different groups for conducting such an event in Malappuram. But we organised the programme successfully amid pressure from various groups. The participants are happy and relieved," Diya Sana, one of the organisers said.

The programme witnessed different seminars, art exhibitions and cultural events.