Dead bodies swapped, family cremates wrong body in Kottayam

Kanjirapally: Two dead bodies were swapped due to negligence of a private hospital in Kottayam's Kanjirappally, relatives alleged on Thursday.



The hospital located at 26th Mile in Kanjirappally gave the mortal remains of Sosamma Johnny (86), a native of Chotti, to the relatives of another woman. Unfortunately, the body given to Chirakadavu Kavala natives was cremated by the time.

Sosamma's funeral was to be held at St Lupus CSI Church Koottickal at 10 am on Thursday. The family members realised the mix-up when they arrived at the hospital at 8am to receive the body. On checking, hospital authorities realised that they had given Sosamma's body to another family. It was later learned that the family who gave the body cremated it.

Meanwhile, hospital authorities clarified that the body handed over to the relatives had been identified by the son. Following a protest by the family members, Kanjirapally DySP and other officials reached the spot. The family members have decided to proceed with legal action.