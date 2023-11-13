Boat capsized at Anayirangal dam when men fled from Chakkakomban, elephant herd

Idukki: The search for the two tribal men, who went missing at the Anayirangal dam after their boat capsized on Sunday, continued on Monday morning.

According to Santhanpara police, Gopi, 62, and Sajeevan,38, from 301 Colony went missing at around 4 pm in the dam waters. It is suspected that their county boat capsized when they tried row away after spotting lone tusker Chakkakomban and a herd of eight elephants on the other bank.

Incidentally, Sajeevan's mother Molly was killed in an elephant attack in 2008.

Sajeevan and Gopi were on their way back from Poopara to Anayirangal after buying supplies when the incident occurred.



Local residents said that Gopi's son-in-law, Ranjith, saw the duo sinking in the dam waters and alerted others. The tribals take this water route on small boats as this is the shortest way to Poopara as compared to the journey via road.

Santhanpara police, fire and rescue service personnel from Munnar, and the scuba divers from Ernakulam had conducted search operations till dusk on Sunday.