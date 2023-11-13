Cooperative bank manager found hanging in house at Nedumkandam

Idukki: The branch manager of Nedumkandam Service Cooperative Bank was found dead in his house on Monday morning. The deceased is Deepu Sukumaran (42).

As per reports, Deepu reached the bank in the morning and went to his cabin as usual. A while later, he told his colleagues he was going to his house, situated only two kilometres from the bank, to have breakfast. On reaching the house, Deepu went into a room and didn't come outside for some time. Around 10 am, his wife found him hanging and cried for help.

Though he was rushed to a private hospital in Nedumkandam, he was declared brought dead. After inquest procedures, his body was shifted to Kattapana Taluk Hospital for postmortem. It is learnt there were no issues at work.

“Preliminary investigation shows the manager had personal financial issues, which may have pushed him to take the extreme step. He had told his relatives of his financial crisis. A case for unnatural death has been registered and a detailed inquiry will be conducted into the matter,” said Nedumkandam CI Jerlin V Scaria.