Missing Kozhikode woman: Man confesses to murder; police recover decomposed body from Gudalur

Kozhikode: A man surrendered before Kasaba police on Sunday claiming responsibility for the murder of a 57-year-old woman who had gone missing from Kuttikkattoor here. Samad from Tanur in Malappuram told police that he killed her for her jewellery and dumped the body in a gorge at Gudalur in Tamil Nadu.

Manorama News reported that police recovered a decomposed body from a gorge in Gudalur during a search on Monday. The body will be identified following scientific examinations.



Sainaba was murdered by her friend Samad, said police. Photo: Special Arrangement

Police said Sainaba went missing a week ago and her relatives filed a complaint on November 8.

The suspect got acquainted with the woman through phone calls. Police said he picked Sainaba up from Kozhikode on November 7 around 1.30 pm and strangled her to death inside a car to steal her gold. The murder reportedly took place around 5.30 pm in the same day at a place near Mukkom.

After killing her, he dumped the body in a gorge at Gudallur. Soon after Samad's confession, police said the murder would be confirmed only after the body was recovered. Later, a team of Kasaba police reached Nadukani ghat road on Monday morning and recovered the body from a gorge in Gudalur.

Samad and friend steal money, gold from Sainaba

Samad told police that Gudalur native Sulaiman was also involved in the crime. Police have intensified the search for Sulaiman. Police asserted that the involvement of others in the crime will be investigated.

Sainaba had reportedly carried Rs 4 lakh in her bag and worn gold ornaments. The accused told police that he strangled Sainaba with her shawl and Sulaiman helped him to tighten the shawl from the back seat. The duo committed the crime a few metres away from Mukkom and headed to Nadukani Ghat road via Vazhikkakadavu. Later, they took money and gold from Sainaba and dumped her body in the gorge close to the road.

Sainaba went missing on Nov 7

Sainaba's husband Muhammad Ali told Manorama News that she left home on November 7.

“ I'm working as a security guard. So, I used to visit home on alternative days. When I reached home on November 8 morning, I found the house locked. When I enquired the house owner about my wife, he told me she didn't return on November 7. I had talked to her over the phone on November 7 around 5 pm. She was using two phones. But both numbers were switched off from next day morning. Later, I approached the police with a missing complaint,” said Muhammad Ali.

Police have registered a case based on the man's confession.