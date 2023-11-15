Wayanad: A 42-year-old man, who raped his daughter, was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment and fined Rs 3.25 lakh by a Fast Track Special Court at Kalpetta in Wayanad here on Wednesday.

Judge K R Sunilkumar pronounced the verdict on the 2019 case that was registered at the Meppadi Police Station.

The abuse and torture suffered by the girl, who was 14 then, came to light when she was admitted to a hospital after being beaten up by her father.

The girl told the doctor, who treated her, that she was repeatedly raped by her father. Based on the doctor's complaint, the girl's father was arrested.

He was charged under Indian Penal Code sections, 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 326 (causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and relevants sections of the POCSO (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

The total period of imprisonment sentenced by the judge under various sections was 60 years. However, as the sentences are to run concurrently, the convict will be imprisoned ony for 20 years. Advocate G Babitha appeared for the prosecution.