Welfare pension protest: Suresh Gopi visits Mariyakutty, Annamma

Adimali: Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi paid a visit to Mariyakutty and Annamma Ouseph, the elderly women who staged a protest over the prolonged delay in the disbursal of welfare pension, on Friday.

The octogenarians were elated to see the former MP who visited them with other BJP leaders.

"Thank you Sir for performing so many miracles. We were sad to hear that you were harassed by some people. It is unfortunate," Mariyakutty said while referring to the case filed against him by a woman journalist alleging misbehaviour.

Mariyakutty (87) and another woman, Annamma Ouseph (80), had staged a seeking-alms protest by holding earthen pots, in Adimaly town, last Wednesday.

Following the protest, the CPM said Jincy Mathew, the chairperson of the Adimaly grama panchayat development standing committee and ward member of 200 Acre, was responsible for the delay in pension disbursal. The party said Jincy Mathew had delayed the mustering process. There were widespread reports, allegedly spread by the CPM, saying that Mariyakutty owned an acre-and-half of land and two houses.

However, Mariyakutty was relentless. She filed an application seeking details of her land ownership, if any, in Adimaly. On Tuesday, the Mannamkandam village officer certified that Mariyakutty owned no properties in the jurisdiction.

Mariyakutty is expected to seek an HC directive to the government to ensure timely disbursal of pension. She will also reportedly seek action against the spread of misinformation regarding her financial status and assets.

Mariyakutty of Ponooduthupara, near Koobanpara Kavala, and Annamma Ouseph of Polijnapalam Thanikuzhi at 200 Acre in Idukki’s Adimaly, are among the underprivileged members of society who rely on the government’s social security and widow pension schemes for sustenance.

As the state government’s welfare pensions had not been disbursed for four months, the two women, who earned a living by making bamboo products, chose to protest.